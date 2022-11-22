You've Got Mail: Chargers Week

"What are the boundaries with 'Hard Knocks' and the team in regards to what they film, how they craft the story, what makes the final edit, etc? I'm not a subscriber, so I haven't seen this year, but I imagine there are things that the cameras are not allowed to film? Do players need to provide consent to be on camera? Drama sells, and if there isn't in-game drama I can only imagine some creative storytelling would be tempting that might rile up the fan base unnecessarily."

The boundaries, as I understand them, are this: They film way more than they can every use. There are hidden cameras in places. But do they record everything? No. And that's just logistics -- it's impossible to be everywhere all the time. Players do have to consent if they are doing something off-site (the producers chat up players they'd like to follow around and interview, and usually those guys are up for it) but the cameras on everything at the building or on game days is just part of their job for this season. Yes, they have to create storylines, which is why it's important for them to find players that make sense to follow rather than "hope" for something to develop. The Cardinals know what's coming every episode, and realistically, the NFL Films crew isn't looking to make an exposé, either.