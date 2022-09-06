You've Got Mail: Chiefs Week

To be honest, I didn't see that question. (And once I went and looked at it, I don't know if it was a dumb question -- "How hard is it not to be Deshaun Watson on the field." Which is the same thing about trying to do too much with Watson out. (And that "on the field" is kind of key context, don't you think?) I have heard many questions I thought were dumb over the years. I've asked some myself. Sometimes, though, those elicit the best answers. Besides, the dumbest question I've ever heard wasn't even when I was working. I was at orientation for my oldest at ASU, and there came a moment when the students went one way and the parents were brought into a separate area for a Q and A about dorm life. And then came the question I will never forget, from one clueless father: "What time is curfew?"