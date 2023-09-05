You've Got Mail: Commanders Week

"Thanks again for another informative and entertaining year of the mailbag. How does emergency QB work on game days? Does he dress and doesn't count with other players? And Kent Somers has been another long-time favorite reporter and it's nice he's working alongside you. How can one reach him with Cardinals? Also, what type of possible punishment can the NFL hand the Cardinals with the 'burner phones' during Keim's suspension? Do you think it's a fine or possible loss of draft picks?"

The only was the emergency QB rule comes into play is if a team has three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster, so right now, it does not impact the Cardinals. But essentially, you can dress your third QB even if he is not active, and if the top two QBs cannot play, you can use that third QB. In a change to how the rule used to work, you can bring back a QB1 or QB2 after the emergency QB plays but the third QB can only play because the others are injured and unable to play at that moment. You can send a note to Kent through the questions link at the top of the article and I can pass it along. And as for any potential punishment, I don't know what will happen. The whole investigation has to be completed. I suppose a draft pick could be in play, but I have no idea and until it plays out, speculating doesn't make a lot of sense to me.