You've Got Mail: Cowboys Week

"Hi Darren, This is not a 'will the Cardinals draft Caleb Williams' question that you love so much. I just want to discuss the concept of a draftee pulling an 'Eli Manning'. To me, playing in the NFL is a privilege; not a right. Neither Eli Manning (nor his father Archie) are bad people. but that said, it greatly angers me off as a football fan (and sports fan in general), what he did to the Chargers. The reason that ancient history is being brought up is obviously because Caleb Williams' dad has made similar comments lately. I understand NIL money is nice, but it's not $40M guaranteed No. 1 overall pick nice. You would have to be an absolute imbecile to go back to school to avoid a team. So my question for you is this, if you were a GM, and some highly touted draft player was vocally refusing to go to a certain team, would you consider banning him from the NFL? I would. I highly doubt the No. 1 pick would ever do that ever again but the odds are not zero."