You've Got Mail: Dani Weighs In

"Hi Dani! Last year was really tough on our offensive line. I've been reading the mailbag in the offseason that people are down on Kyler and Colt. How much do you think a healthy James Conner and Zach Ertz would help with that as we have seemingly a very healthy offensive line this season to start with. And what is the status of Ertz that I believe would be so important for the first three or four games of the season?"

I understand the skepticism of Kyler Murray's return from injury; however, I wouldn't go so far as to say I'm "down" on what his return will look like. He's been rehabbing here, been active in meetings, and going through mental reps out on the field. That's the most you can ask of Murray given his situation. As for Colt McCoy, he went 2-1 as the starter last year, completing 75 percent of his pass attempts. While McCoy hasn't spent most of his career as a starter, I feel confident in his ability to hold things down until Murray's return. A healthy James Conner is key for this offense, especially in Murray's absence. While we haven't heard much about what this new offense will look like under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, it has been made clear that they will run the ball more. While Conner has proven his ability to make a difference and find the end zone as your lead back, injuries haven't been so kind to him. Zach Ertz was working off to the side during OTAs and said that his goal is to return Week One. Ertz's size and catching ability is important for this offense, and with a thin tight end room, the sooner Ertz is back the better.