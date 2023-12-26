You've Got Mail: Eagles Week

"Hey Darren, in your opinion do WRs move the needle much in terms of wins and losses? Like everyone else I would like to draft WR Marvin Harrison Jr in the upcoming draft, but then I pause and wonder if that's the right decision. On one hand I might be overthinking it, and making another infamous 'just draft Adrian Peterson' blunder, but the more I think about it, it really feels like WRs don't matter all that much. Here in Arizona we had statistically a top 3 WR in NFL history for 18 years. While he wasn't a dominant WR similar to Randy Moss, he was a consistently good WR that any team would love to have. With that said, we rarely experienced success over those 18 years. The major factor that did change our stars was the QB position. Warner and Palmer made us winners, not the WR. Furthermore, we briefly had a No. 1 WR on this team recently with D-Hop. While he had one statistically dominant season with us, again, we can't say we were a consistently good team with him. So here I wonder if Marvin should be the pick."