You've Got Mail: Falcons Week

"Hi Darren. Non-sports-related question and more of a philosophical discussion of journalism since I know you started as a newspaper man. Which do you think is superior, and why: newspaper news or online news? There seems to be pros/cons to each. While there seems to be a higher degree of journalistic integrity to paper news, there are also no opportunity for immediate public corrections if something said is false (whereas online you'll have a thousand people commenting about the 'fake news'). Online news may be more up-to-date real time, but has a propensity of falsehoods; often with no sources at all."

So this is a trick question, right? Because there isn't any newspaper that doesn't come online anymore, so I'm unsure of this "immediate correction" issue. Besides, unfortunately, whatever happens online and goes viral has little chance of being "corrected" once so many people have seen it. The correction isn't going viral too -- and that's assuming the person that did it *wants* to correct it. I'll say this: our culture is what it is now. Good newspapering takes money and decently paid reporters, and few are willing to pay for that information now. So you have much more bad info, by people who are motivated by things other than money (and which oft influences the info.) Much of what people want to rip into from a journalism standpoint isn't even journalism. And too many people only are interested in a single version of something that comes from their own perspective.