You've Got Mail: Final Cuts And Waiting For The Regular Season

"As a long time member of the NFL, you've seen lots of practices, probably lots of dustups. What is your opinion on the Aaron Donald fight vs. the Bengals, where he swung helmets around like weapons? Myles Garrett infamously made that move popular, and got a six-game suspension out of it. The argument online is that it happened in practice (not a game) therefore it should not be punished. Others say assault is assault, and if the Rams aren't professional enough to suspend him themselves, the NFL should step in. You've seen more camp fights than all of us combined, so maybe you have a different perspective. Looking forward to hearing it."

I don't know if people said it shouldn't be punished because it was in practice, but the reality is the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction on practices like they do in games. Personally, I do think if there are joint practices, there has to be some kind of baseline to keep guys safe. Donald throwing helmets is incredibly reckless, but of course the Rams aren't going to punish him if they have a choice. Look, fights are going to happen in practice, and especially joint practices. But let's face it -- Donald has shown his temper can heat up quickly in battle (tried to choke D.J. Humphries in the playoff game, if you remember) and this wasn't shocking to see.