You've Got Mail: Full Speed Into The Offseason

"I had an epiphany. Wanted to share since I think most Valley sports fan could relate. I want the Cardinals to win a championship for me. I'm such a huge football fan. I follow the draft and free agency to an obscene level. I even pay attention to non-Cardinals league moves regarding other teams. It's a sickness I tell you. And the Cardinals winning a Super Bowl would just feel out-of-body immense joy, for me, 100% selfishly. With that said, I want the Suns to win a championship for them. I want CP3 to get a ring so badly. I want Booker, whos been so patience and professional in his career, to win a ring more than anyone. Like Larry Fitz levels of deserving of a ring for the crap teams he dealt with for so long like a true pro. Never complained once.

So that puts me in a conundrum. If I can only pick one, who do I want to see win a ring more? Golly that's like choosing between my non-existent children. I'm leaning Suns. I love this team so much and I think their window is smaller. Whereas it appears the Cards are on the verge of a long-time lockup of Kyler. So we should (hopefully) have some opportunities in years to come. I know you're a big basketball fan too. Ignoring your employment to the Cardinals, which franchise would you like to see a ring more?"

Ignoring my job seems ... impractical. I've covered this team since 2000 and been here since 2007 and I know people on a personal level. I know people like VP Lisa Manning who showed up about the same time I started covering this team and has been through all the bad stuff. Bottom line, I benefit more tangibly and intangibly with a Cardinals' title. I can't ignore that.

But here's the best part -- the choice doesn't have to be made. What does it say about the beaten-up fan base here in the Valley that would make you feel like if there is one, you can't have the other. I get it, which is scary. But it can be both. I have rooted for the Suns since I moved to Arizona in 1976. Of course I want them to win, and they are on a good trajectory. But after being around for the end of Super Bowl XLIII, I very much would like to feel the other side of a Super Bowl outcome.