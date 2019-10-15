You've Got Mail: Giants Week

You'd have to break down the penalties before really starting to analyze, but I have a hard time when you are talking about professional athletes listening how coaches have to be hard on them to not commit penalties. I mean, your job is to do it right. This isn't high school or college. And if there is a hold in the heat of a play, that's not usually something you can discipline a player out of doing. Offsides and things like that, OK. But for instance, Terrell Suggs -- who has a habit of jumping offsides, I noticed all the way back in camp, as he tries to get an edge on getting to the QB -- was offsides Sunday. He knows better. Unless the coaches are going to start benching guys, what is it that they should do in that situation?