You've Got Mail: In The Aftermath Of The Combine

"What are your thoughts on the Jalen Carter situation? Is he off your draft board? Full disclosure I've been a Will Anderson guy since day one. I'm doing all sorts of voodoo in the hopes to get him. That said, if catastrophe strikes and Will goes No. 1, I would still take Jalen Carter #3. Why? All players are unknowns. Boy scouts can suck, and 'bad guys' can be great. Both are a gambles. ... Literally as I was about the hit send on this message, the morning radio crew just compared Carter to Nkemdiche. Since I can't call them, I'm going to rant at you Darren (sorry!). Carter and Nkemdiche are WORLDS apart. Both are character risks, yes. However that's where the comp ends."

I am curious. How do you know that's where the comp ends? Have you done the background checks? I am being serious. What to we -- the public -- know about Carter really? We haven't talked to his coaches, people that are in the know. This is why I get frustrated with people who want the hot takes. Look, for me, as it stands, I wouldn't want to risk the third pick on Carter, given what we know. You are right, boy scouts can suck. Guys with an edge can be great (and you can argue you need an edge to be truly great.). But a guy who might be doing something incredibly stupid, like drag racing at night, why would I want that risk? Guess what? If the Cardinals make that pick and he flames out, all the people -- even those that wanted him -- rip the Cardinals for making a mistake. Not saying you never take risks, but again, for me? I have other options. (All that said, if Anderson is off the board, it's moot because a QB team will want to trade and the Cardinals I'd think would be all over that.)