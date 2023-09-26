You've Got Mail: Niners Week Part I

"Hi Darren. Have we gotten comment from JG yet on the second two-point conversion attempt? The first one was fine. Try from the 1, don't get it, oh well. The second one was concerning. All the analytics in the world say DO NOT go for it. They were chasing the lost points is what happened. Not to make a mountain out of a molehill, but its troubling that this coaching staff seemingly gets emotional with decisions and starts making very bad choices that aren't backed by analytics."

Here is what Gannon said after the game: "We tried to get the points back and they stopped it again. Then you've got the field goal. That kind of gave us the points back, so sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, but I felt good about the calls. Hats off to Dallas for executing but our guys know we're going to be aggressive and try to win the game. We're not playing for ties. We want to win the game."

You can accept this or not but that was the answer. I don't know what the analytics might say in that regard, but I do know they have a entire analytics department so to think it was made emotionally doesn't make a ton of sense to me. They had all the time from when they were stuffed the first time to think about doing it a second time.