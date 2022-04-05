You've Got Mail: Of Draft Hopes And Second-Line Free Agents

"Thoughts on N'Keal Harry? He's available. Sometimes guys just need a change of scenery. Low risk, reward TBD. I think hometown support is exactly what Harry needs right now. He will have more patience and support here than any city in the NFL. Would love to have him. Also, GREAT job on that mock draft picking Karlaftis. I didn't know you were part of the Karlaftis Club. I'm telling you he is going to be the steal of the draft. No question. Don't tell anybody. (Except for Keim. tell Keim)."

Yeah, I don't see myself in the "Karlaftis Club." He was a pass rusher available in that particular mock, and I didn't like the other options as much as him. We will see if a) he's on the board when the Cardinals pick and b) whether they like him enough. Interestingly enough, that leads perfectly into Harry, because back in 2019, even if he had still been on the board when the Cardinals had their second-round pick, it wouldn't have been him. Now, does it make sense to me, if they see something in him, to flip one of the seventh-rounders for him? Maybe. You have to believe the change would really work. But how much is it change of scenery and how much is that he just isn't going to work for him on this level? It's the same issue facing Andy Isabella at this point.