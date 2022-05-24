You've Got Mail: Organized Team Answers

"Hello sir. I remember on the last mailbag you asked what is with all the sirs with me asking the questions. It was because I just like respecting everyone and especially someone who works for the Cardinals like yourself. Anyway can 'First Take' get a more accurate person that knows what he's talking about like you, instead of Keyshawn Johnson? Sad about the Suns but I know they'll be back. I heard they want a third all-star to take pressure off of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Who do you think could come in? What's your take on bunch of hate about Chris Paul? Sorry if I am talking about Suns too much. I do not expect it to happen but would trading Andy Isabella for N'Keal Harry help? Keaontay Ingram reminds me of Alvin Kamara so he excites me. Jeff Gladney in my opinion is boom or bust but I am hopeful. Has he been at the facility training? Thank you sir for taking my questions."