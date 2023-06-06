You've Got Mail: OTAs Coming To An End

"Hi Darren. Would you be able to clarify something for me as I've not been able to find a definitive answer? With respect to Hop's release on Friday before the June 1st deadline, There was no 'official' league transactions that could've happened until the following Tuesday. We were lead to believe that a trade for Hop could still, in theory, occur between the time he was released and that Tuesday. Is this accurate?"

Until a player is released officially through the league, yes, a trade is -- in theory -- possible. But given the particular circumstances, it was never going to happen. In 2021, when the Cardinals traded for Rodney Hudson, a similar thing happened. The news got out that Hudson would be cut, and before it was official, the Cardinals traded for him. Here is the major difference: The Hudson news only was leaked through "insiders." The Raiders never said anything. In the Hopkins case, the Cardinals themselves were the ones who put the news out there with an official press release. Once that happened, regardless of whether it was official, there was never going to be a trade. Had there still been a chance, the information may have leaked through NFL.com or ESPN, but the team itself wouldn't have said anything.