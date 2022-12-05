You've Got Mail: Patriots Week

"Hey Darren. Does this Hard Knocks season seem thin to you? Obviously there is a lot going on. As far as Hard Knocks goes, they aren't touching on anything. Didn't show the Eno situation. Glossing over Kugler (slightly different because legal is involved). I appreciate their hard work, but man, this season is kind of crummy. A little boring to be honest. There's no real meat on the bone. Have we seen anything of real substance? Not really. Personal home stories about players lives are cute and all but those aren't football. There's other seasons of 'Hard Knocks' where we see a player get cut on the spot, or a player ask his coach for a trade, or the moment a GM breaks the news a guys been traded, and we see his real-time reaction. THAT is why people watch 'Hard Knocks.' "

Those "other" seasons of 'Hard Knocks' are all from training camp, when there are a lot more guys to cut and much more importantly, are not in-season. (I'd argue that most of the stuff you see in the preseason ones aren't real substance either because we are talking about fringe players usually.) People can believe what they want but my understanding is that there was no direct footage of the Eno stuff. Since no one really talked to the media about it, there wasn't much of a storyline. One of the reasons Bruce Arians always fought against HK in camp was because he didn't want to show guys getting cut. I don't think anyone is excited to turn these guys into grist for TV. I understand your point, but I think after four episodes, we know what it's going to be.