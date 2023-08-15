You've Got Mail: Preseason Week Versus The Chiefs

Right now, I could see every single draft pick landing on the 53-man roster. I think that says a lot about both the picks and where the roster stands at the moment. But cutdown period will be fascinating, both in how the Cardinals construct the 53-man roster but also who they hope to get on to the practice squad and also who they might claim on waivers from other cuts. They will be third in line for waiver claims, and it won't surprise me if there are a few guys they grab. If that happens, they would have to clip the corresponding number of players off the 53.