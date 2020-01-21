You've Got Mail: Pro Bowl Week

"My question deals with players who fall into disfavor with coaches/front office. What can a player do who gets into this situation and doesn't get playing time? I have asked about David Johnson without getting any real answers. Now let's talk about our wide receivers. Andy Isabella is one, but what about Trent Sherfield? Sherfield looked great in preseason, but when the season came, what happened to his playing time. He was great on special teams and even that disappeared as the season went on. Obviously, I don't know what happens in practice (no fans do), but nobody is going to improve if they are not given chances in the game. I know that Kenyan Drake had some really good games, but the offensive line improved greatly as the season went along. I think that DJ could have shown great runs had he had the same opportunities late in the season. That's when he was getting NO TOUCHES! Darren, I would really appreciate a response to this. Thank you!"