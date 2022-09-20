You've Got Mail: Rams Week, Part One

"Hey Darren, thank you again for the mailbag. Just got done with the mailbag right now after Week 1 -- OVERREACTION mailbag I mean. I'm not saying we don't have a lot to improve on but WOW. I'm up in the air with the whole preseason big question to play or not to play. I believe there a chance playing maybe a quarter or half with the starters on offense or defense would have helped maybe or maybe we could have had a lot more injuries. What if we start playing better and make it to the playoffs then will anybody ask that question? Do you believe Darren that we need to give the defense and Simmons a few weeks to figure things out or cut every player and coach on the team and just start new?"