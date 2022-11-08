You've Got Mail: Rams Week Part Two

"Hi Darren. I love Budda Baker so much..dot dot dot...but safety is not a blue-chip position and we are paying big money to two safeties. Do you think it likely that when Budda and Jalen Thompson start getting close to the end, that we more likely let them walk? I'm obviously projecting, but we need that money for OL, pass rushers, a premier cornerback, a #No. 2 WR (heck, a No. 3 WR). We also don't have the luxury to be spending top draft picks on ILBs or TEs. Maybe you disagree. Maybe talent is best wherever you can get it, even if it means paying non-blue chip positions."

You seem to be all over the place (and on another note, I get why people won't give an email but I'd sure like for people to give a first name and city, or first name and last initial. I've never understood why people are so afraid to do that.) I don't think that's an issue right now. Baker and JT are two of your best defensive players. They do need to find some of those other things, but this is and always will be fluid depending on who is available. As for the draft, there is an argument on first-round picks not being on ILBs, for instance, but what if you think you've found Patrick Willis? Trey McBride, who was a second-round pick by the way, was taken in part because of the uncertainty with Maxx Williams' health, which has obviously still an issue.