You've Got Mail: Ravens Preseason Week

"I've noticed that Eno Benjamin was receiving praise from Kliff Kingsbury even well before camp opened and that praise has continued. I am wondering what exactly he did to give the coach confidence that he had made some notable progressions during the offseason? The compliments were rolling in before there could've been much of anything seen on the practice field. Do you think that a part of the coach's complimentary talk might have been put forth as a motivational/confidence builder for Benjamin? Understand I do not mean to imply that it was meaningless hype I am just curious about what Benjamin did in particular to catch the attention of Kingsbury."

Given that a lot of what Kingsbury has talked about with Benjamin has been about professionalism and work ethic, I think that's stuff that can be seen a lot of places aside from the field itself. I don't think there was ever concern about Benjamin's athletic gifts. It was about whether he could mentally put himself together in the right way -- whether that is work ethic, or understanding blitz pickup concepts, etc. So I do think there were plenty of off-field things Kingsbury could be impressed with (along with being up close to where Eno started to where he is now.)