You've Got Mail: Ravens Week

"Darren, with the Cards sitting at 1-6 now and facing the Ravens next week, it sure looks like a lost season to me. There was some hope this year for improvement, but it just hasn't materialized. So it looks like they will one of the top teams for an early first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. So keep Murray and see what happens for next season or trade him for more picks by the trading deadline? There are serious decisions they front office has to decide, but there are some pieces to build on for the future."