You've Got Mail: Roster Filled, Now How Does It Play Out

First of all, you were reading such things at the height of draft season. So many times that's smokescreen material. Once the Giants drafted Daniel Jones sixth overall, New York was never going to be possible. The Chargers and Patriots already have quarterbacks so their urgency wasn't necessarily there -- and besides, the Patriots actually had a pick further down the second round than 62 and the Chargers were only 60 -- it's not like it would have been much better. Ultimately it was a combination of how the league viewed Rosen and a lack of leverage once the Cards drafted Murray. In the end, if you are sold on Murray being potentially great, it's still a trade that is worth it -- especially if Andy Isabella pans out.