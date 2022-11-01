You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part Two

"Why is there so much hostility between Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals. I know he has said critical things about the organization before, but even in the game on Sunday he got into an argument with Kliff, he mocked Kyler's celebration, and kept yelling at the Cardinals sideline. What is he so mad about?"

He's mad because they let him go. I get it. When it got to the end in Arizona, they basically felt they didn't need him anymore and it's only natural to be salty about that, even if it was time for the two sides to go their separate ways. Patrick was never really one to hide his emotions so I wasn't surprised to see it Sunday (and he was mic'd up, so I'm sure he wanted to play for the cameras). Plus, they won. It's easy to crow then. I'll be honest, it's interesting that so much of the stuff he said wasn't last season, when the two teams played, but again, if Patrick wants to hold a grudge, that's his right.