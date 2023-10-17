You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week Part I

"Hi Darren. I've been enjoying your snap count story articles and if I were to generalize, there seems to be a rotation with the defensive line group and the linebackers (except for Kyzir White), but there are more players in the secondary playing all or nearly all the snaps. I'm not sure how 'normal' this is (I know if you have a Baker and Thompson they are not coming out at all if you can help it), but just wondering if the backups like Clark or Hamilton should be on more of a rotation, or is there no depth there? One other observation is Zaven Collins has played about 40-50 percent of the defensive snaps this year. I saw an article from last year where it was reported that Collins played 362 snaps in the first six games. I couldn't find an exact count of snaps per game, but by my count, it seems like he's played around 225 this year. Should he be playing more?"