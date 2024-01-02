You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part II

It's a new year, and one game to go in the regular season. And the first mailbag of 2024, too. Questions have been edited for length and clarity. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag.
From John Turilli:
"If the Cardinals can beat Seattle can we at least trade our two 1st round picks for a bona fide impact player this team needs on the D-line? We passed on Anderson and Carter last year. Both are on playoff teams. Houston took Monti last draft and stole Anderson. Houston drafted two starting impact players. Experts had the Cardinals picking 1-2 next draft and now the Bears have the No. 1 pick two years in a row. You may see a WR go No. 1 next draft as we know they need an impact player. So nice to be so happy after a game and I am very happy for Kyler & Gannon."
I wouldn't say the Texans "took" Monti. No one predicted Stroud was going to be this good as a rookie. No one. And God I'd hope you'd get two starting players at 2-3. So for this team, which despite Philly, still needs a ton on the roster, you want them to give up two first-round picks for a veteran who would cost a ton of money? That's not how I would run my rebuild, to be honest.
From Sebas Quiros:
"Hey Darren. What's Gannon's input on the calls during game day? Nick and Drew of course get the most of the work, but does Gannon ever call a play or is he more of a 'suggester' so to speak where he points out certain things and recommends plays but has no direct influence on the play calling?"
He's going to have input on whether to go in certain situations, or maybe say "do not throw it here" or something like that, but generally that's what all the hours of meetings are during the week of prep -- to hash all that stuff out before the game.
From Conor Rogotzke:
"Hey Darren, thanks for the mailbag each week! I'm curious on your thoughts on filling the cornerback room for next year/beyond. Garrett Williams looks like a stud so I am hoping he stays healthy, Clark has grit and I'm hoping he can get more chances as he proves himself. But what do you see through the draft or options in free agency to find a true No. 1 corner? As much as the D-line is absolutely a need, so is a true top corner."
If you are looking for names, I am nowhere near looking at potential FAs or draft guys yet. I could see the second first-round pick being a cornerback (or maybe the first if they beat the Seahawks and drop a few more slots.) You aren't wrong, they could use cornerback help and I have no doubt that will come up in the offseason. But for me, finding a stud edge guy is paramount, which would help pressure on the QB and help whoever the cornerbacks might be.
From Robert Malicki:
"Hi, Darren, Is anyone left now questioning who our franchise QB is? Any victory over the Iggles is sweet indeed. This monster comeback win reminds me of excitedly watching the Otto Graham led College All-Stars defeat the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field when Lombardi had to swallow defeat. The Cardinals may have the most raw starting team in the league and what Gannon is putting together for them bodes well for next year."
I believe that no matter what would happen with Kyler, there are going to be those who do not believe a QB of his stature and skillset can succeed on the highest level and think the Cardinals should find a different path. Regardless, I think how Murray played in Philly solidified any question about his status in 2024, and frankly, I wasn't sure there was much of a question anyway.
From Red Rage:
"This is in response to your question that If we get rid of Kyler then you need to replace him, what's your plan? Fair question. The issue of Kyler is a known quantity vs an unknown quantity.' I would rather take shots at cheap, unknown QBs in the draft, hoping to find a Brock Purdy; rather than stick with the extremely expensive and known quantity which is Kyler: a consistently disappointing QB. He's not bad, don't get me wrong. But he's not all that good either. In five years he's never been consistently dominant. The fact he can run a little bit is more of a novelty than an actual game changing ability, since our offense sputters out more often than not anyways. We are stuck in this perpetual cycle of 'get Kyler more help, and then he'll be good!' Problem with that is things are rarely perfect in the NFL. Let me end on this: we have a top 2 pick. I want Marvin, but I understand QB is more important to winning. Caleb Williams. Drake Maye. Will either be an elite franchise QB? Who knows. What we do know is Kyler isn't."
To be fair, this came in late last week, but before the Eagles game. So it's going to look, let's face it, not great. I am guessing you are convicted on this subject. But if the Cardinals weren't committed fully to Kyler for next season before Sunday -- which I think they were anyway -- I think they are now. Plus the team is now picking No. 4 and if they beat the Seahawks that could end up No. 7. Here's how I will end: You may be sure what Kyler is or isn't, but I think this coaching staff thinks they have a lot more to go on that, especially with a full offseason of working with Murray, which they have not yet had.
From Colin P:
"Do players make anymore money for nationally televised games? My wife asked me this the other day when we saw Dallas play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. She was asking about the players being away from their families, if they were compensated more. My initial thought is no, but I'm not sure. Also, how do the players feel about playing on the holidays?"
No the players don't get paid any more for those games, just like those of us who work for the team who play those games don't get anything extra. It's part of the gig when you choose this life. The schedule comes out, and players know there are games around the holidays, because that is football season. Also, it's the road teams on those holidays that get hit; if you play at home, it's not bad at all. Did anyone (including me) love a long plane ride home from Chicago on Christmas Eve or Philly on New Year's Eve? Nah. But that's the life.
From Joe Cardea:
"Darren, am I alone in the questions hoping the Cards lose out and secure the second pick? Could the Cards get anything for KM or does his contract balance out his talent?"
Again, a question that came before Philly. No you are not alone. But as someone who literally is among the coaches and players right after the win against the Eagles and on the plane ride home, I can promise you all they wanted to do was win, from the owner on down, regardless of draft pick status. As for Murray, that's all moot. He's gonna be the QB here. (But could they get something for him? Probably.)
From Art Pozza:
"Happy Holidays and thank you to everyone who works on azcardinals.com. I'm happy with this year's team and coaches. I don't think, or want, any of the coordinators to move. But, how about adding Mike Zimmer as a consultant or something similar? I know there is a history with JG and Zimmer wants to coach again."
I can't speak for Zimmer; I have not heard such a thing. I do wonder about Brandon Staley, since Staley is out of work and he and Gannon are tight. But Gannon believes in Nick Rallis and Gannon is a defensive guy himself and I think those two -- rather than some splashy consultant hire -- will be the ones to work hard to make this defense better for 2024.
From Rob Wilson:
"Hi Darren, Draft talk, yay! Assuming 1,2,3 is QB, QB, Marvin, that puts us in a weird spot at No. 4. It doesn't appear there are any tradeback opportunities with the top 3 headliners gone, and if you look at darn near any draft board the remaining BPAs are: OT Joe Alt, OT Olu Fanashu, TE Brock Bowers, WR Nabers. Now, I agree with your past statement that this is a very good WR draft, it probably is poor value to take a WR (other than Marvin) at No. 4. I also can't imagine that TE Brock Bowers would be the likely pick. So that leaves the two OTs. Granted they are both very good options; it makes you wonder if we've seen DJ Humphries' last snap as a Cardinal?"
I don't know what will happen but I will say I do not rule out the Cardinals taking an offensive lineman with their first pick. That said, I don't know if it is a lock Harrison is gone in the top three picks, nor that the Cardinals might not have a chance to trade back from 4 to a team seeking a QB. Finally, if the Cardinals win on Sunday, they very likely be at 4 either.
From Nigel Green:
"Hi Darren, thank you for answering my previous question, given your desire that the Cardinals have an edge rusher to be feared next season, do you think it's at all possible we trade a first-round pick for Maxx Crosby. I know it's unlikely given other needs but it would certainly fit the bill?"
To begin with, why would the Raiders trade Crosby? That would make no sense to me. Do they need a player like that? Of course. And I would consider dealing a one for him. But again, if I am the Raiders, no way I make that move.
From Joe B:
"Hi Darren, Just took look at our 2024 free agents list, which of course is a mix of UDFAs, RFAs, SFAs, etc. Other than the two special teamers Brewer and Gillikin, I don't see a single guy with a strong likelihood of bringing back. And yes that includes Hollywood, which has been discussed. Considering 2023 had a surprisingly high number of returning guys (under the context of a new GM and new HC), do you think 2024 is really the big year in which we see substantial roster turnover?"
There was pretty substantial turnover this season; on the active roster right now there are only 19 players that were around last season (and 3 on IR). That said, there will probably be decent turnover this offseason. But I will disagree; think there are more than the two special teamers that could return. You need back-half-of-the-roster guys. Some of them may or may not return based on what they want and what the Cardinals are willing to pay, but there will be some of those FAs coming back.
From Pat Marcanio:
"How many playoff teams have three wins against other playoff teams? For that matter, how many teams have three wins against playoff teams? Do you think who the Cardinals have beaten matters, or change the trajectory of the team?"
I mean, the Cardinals could have four if the Falcons get in the playoffs, which is still possible. CBS Sports reported the Cardinals have the highest strength of victory in the NFL, which is impressive. You need to win the other games, of course, but it means something. I do think the trajectory of this team, regardless of the Seahawks' result, is heading in the right direction.
From Tim Tekulve:
"Darren, thanks for the mailbag, I read every week and appreciate your insight and comments. Wow, what a game! Yes it lost us draft position but it meant so much to a building team. Looking at the stats from the game it was great to see, time of possession, first downs, rushing yards comparisons but the one stat that stood out to me was punts. Zero. As a longtime suffering fan of the Cardinals, I'm used to our punters having sore legs at the end of the game and Blake Gillikin didn't even get on the FIELD. When is the last time the Cardinals didn't punt in a game? Also, Greg Dortch is a stud."
Well, technically, Gillikin did get on the field, because someone had to hold for field goals and extra points. But no punts is huge -- it was one of the first things Jonathan Gannon noted to his team in the locker room after the game. It had only happened two other times for the Cardinals since 1950 -- in Minnesota in 2006, when Matt Leinart threw for 405 yards in a 31-26 loss, and in 1962, when the Cardinals lost at Washington, 24-14. Also, I'd agree that Dortch has made quite an imprint. I am disappointed, however, you did not ask for some Suns' analysis -- ready to opine on Bol Bol whenever you want.
From Kenneth Davenport:
"Can you explain what the players see on the video devices they review on the sidelines? Are they feeds from the network broadcasting the games or from another source? Are they broken down by offense and defense? If another source do the opponents see the same video but only for their side? Can they customize plays or views? Would like as much detail as you can give us."
It's pretty simple. They are just tablets that show the the still pictures players have looked at on NFL sidelines for years. They used to be printed out; now the photos are delivered digitally. Defensive players are looking at the opponent's offensive formations and vise versa. Looking at video in real time is not allowed. Usually they are looking at the plays from the series just concluded. This is an excellent explainer.
From Adam Schuster:
"Hi Darren, do see you a parallel between the 2023 Eagles and 2021 Cardinals? Eagles go into this December 10-1 with the best record in the league, while Cardinals had a 10-2 record after the first week in December '21 and the best record in the league. Both teams then proceed to lose almost all of their remaining games, make playoffs, but go from having the best record to (likely for Eagles too) not even winning their own division. Do you think there's a similar reason that led to the decline of both these teams? Or just coincidence they had similar trajectories?"
In the end, it's coincidence. I know the Eagles have had some injuries, but injuries killed the 2021 Cardinals, with Watt and Hopkins among others getting sidelined or marginalized by the end. But it does underscore the concept of teams needing to be hot when they go into the playoffs. Just ask the 2008 Cardinals.
From Juli Spaulding:
"Will Michael Carter be on the Cardinals in 2024?"
He is under contract for next season and I will be stunned if he isn't part of the offensive equation.
From Darth:
"How come you don't post victory speech content on the website anymore? The last locker room video was from Kliff and the gang. We've had four victories this year. Where's that footage?"
Every change with new GMs and/or coach brings with it certain tweaks to how things are done, both internally and externally.
From Nathan Mei:
"Hi Darren, for as long as the Cardinals have been a franchise in the NFL, you would think we would have some throwback jerseys in the mix, right? It's always so nice seeing teams like the Bucs, Eagles, and now the Seahawks wearing their amazing throwback jerseys. Imagine seeing our star players like Baker and Murray in a nice vintage look, especially that white jersey with the Phoenix flag being represented. Maybe some food for thought. Also, which team has the best throwback jersey in your opinion?"
It is certainly something that has been suggested before. Not sure they are in the place to want to make any additions right now given the introduction of the three new unis this season. As for throwback, I can't help but love the Bucs creamsicles and the Oilers jersey -- as a kid of the late 70s/early 80s, all those nostalgic looks I love.
From Matthew Stroh:
"Hey Darren, hope you have a great New Years. I think it's funny that a lot of people are mad we won because of dropping draft pick spots. So I guess they think every draft pick is a for sure hit. I love the fight this team has and the culture that has been built. So whatever draft pick we get I have the most confident in Monti will get the best player for the team. Do you think Dani Sureck, Paul Calvisi or you have the most family that listen to Cardinals Underground? And when will Song Bird, the whiteboard game from Morning Scramble, be on Cardinals Underground?"
Again, the Cardinals, from the owner down, want to win games. The draft picks will be what they will be. I can assure you none of my family bothers to listen, but I have no such familial breakdowns of the audience. And we will leave Song Bird to the Scramble; we don't need to be stealing their stuff.