You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part II

"This is in response to your question that If we get rid of Kyler then you need to replace him, what's your plan? Fair question. The issue of Kyler is a known quantity vs an unknown quantity.' I would rather take shots at cheap, unknown QBs in the draft, hoping to find a Brock Purdy; rather than stick with the extremely expensive and known quantity which is Kyler: a consistently disappointing QB. He's not bad, don't get me wrong. But he's not all that good either. In five years he's never been consistently dominant. The fact he can run a little bit is more of a novelty than an actual game changing ability, since our offense sputters out more often than not anyways. We are stuck in this perpetual cycle of 'get Kyler more help, and then he'll be good!' Problem with that is things are rarely perfect in the NFL. Let me end on this: we have a top 2 pick. I want Marvin, but I understand QB is more important to winning. Caleb Williams. Drake Maye. Will either be an elite franchise QB? Who knows. What we do know is Kyler isn't."