You've Got Mail: Seeking A New Coach

"Hi Urbz. Someone on Twitter said Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris were both at Monti Ossenfort's press conference. Does that mean they are staying on? Does Monti inherit our current scouting department, or is he going to build his own? Also, on the ego comment, all the great players have egos. Jordan. Kobe. Prime. Even 'good guys' like Watt has an enormous ego. We've had this discussion many times over the years, but ultimately boy scouts don't win championships. Also, I know he complimented Budda, but 'the Patriot Way' tends to cut loose older guys sooner than later. Do you think we might be looking at Budda's last season in red coming up?"

I'm not sure why you'd think that of Baker. One of the reasons the Patriots would sometimes move on from a non-rookie contract player is because they didn't want to play big contract extensions (like Chandler Jones). So no, I don't see Baker going anywhere anytime soon. But again, some of this won't be figured out until a new coach is in place. As far as Harris and Wilson, of course they were at the presser -- he's their new boss and they are still in place. What happens over the next few months is something to watch. Often, the bulk of any changes for the front office/scouting departments come right after the draft -- if they come -- because they just spent the whole season scouting for this draft. Finally, you are right about ego. But I am going to argue one thing -- talent wins championships. That's the ultimate decider. I get the boy scout comment, but if a guy is too far off the rails the other way, that doesn't help either.