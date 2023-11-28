You've Got Mail: Steelers Week

I'm confused. You sound as if you have made up your mind. I'm not sure what you are expecting me to say. You are correct. That wasn't a performance worthy of a pro team. It also happens sometimes (ask the Broncos about their game with the Dolphins.) My personal reaction doesn't mean much, but if you insist -- this always felt like it could be a rough year as the Cardinals reset the organization and the roster. They have had two terrible games: Cleveland, in which Clayton Tune faced a hell of defense (not a good combo) and the clunker Sunday. Mostly, they have battled, and battled with a roster that will be upgraded as Monti Ossenfort goes forward. I (and I have made this point before) am not a fan and have a different perspective a lot of the time. But I get why fans are mad and why they have the right to be after a game like that.