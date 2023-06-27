You've Got Mail: Summer Vacation Begins

"I have read multiple reports that speculate that the Cardinals are ready to move on from Kyler Murray. I have no idea if that is so or not, but my question is where do these outlets get their information? I seriously doubt that that sort of information came from anybody that works in the Cardinals organization. However, the way these outlets present their story makes it sound as though it is not just them speculating but rather like they have some inside information. Like I said I seriously doubt that anything like that came from within the organization. I think it comes off as a bit of irresponsible journalism for them to present their story as though it is based on some inside knowledge. What do you say?"

Without specific examples, it's hard to say what is and what isn't "irresponsible journalism." To me, there is a big difference between what is a report, i.e., something that did happen, versus what is speculation, i.e., something that may happen. No one has reported the Cardinals are ready to move on from Murray. It is, as you said, speculation from a lot of national writers who cover the NFL. This is the time of year when a lot of those stories are written; something to get fans to click on a link or other media to talk about when there isn't anything to talk about because there are no games. I find a lot of it silly since no one has a clue 1) how Murray will play once he returns from injury and 2) how he will perform in what is a brand-new offense for him. Let's all be patient. (I know, easier said than done.)