You've Got Mail: Super Bowl Week, Perhaps A Coach Week

"Darren, I ask this before anyone has been hired as the new Cardinals head coach. Do you think that the team has historically had more difficulty securing top coaching talent than others team have? In your estimation do you think that the lack of a winning tradition and culture and the reputation of the Bidwill family plays any role in the team seemingly rarely landing the "name" candidates? Is it just a matter of dollars and cents? Surely it isn't as simple as Bidwill not wanting the top names is it?"

I don't know any of those answers for sure. I'm not in the room when these guys are having conversations, I don't know what the criteria are for each candidate (and I am sure they vary from candidate to candidate.) Let's take two in this cycle. DeMeco Ryans has made it clear now that if he could get the Texans job, that's what he wanted. Not necessarily because he was turned off anywhere else, but because that's where he played and that's where he wanted to be. With Sean Payton, and I've said this before, there were multiple hurdles to clear for that to happen and we don't know what might have been the block. (One thing no one brings up; it's possible the Saints asked for more from the Cardinals than the Broncos because they wouldn't want Payton in the NFC. That's speculation, but again, another potential hurdle.) I'll also say this -- there aren't a lot of "name" candidates. I don't even think Ryans was a big one until fans heard he canceled the interview and then everyone was upset.