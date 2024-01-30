You've Got Mail: Tackling The Offensive Line

To say which is best here in the end of January is difficult. We don't yet know what the options will be on the free-agent market (although really good left tackles rarely hit the market, so that must be taken into account). And what is the opportunity cost with grabbing one at No. 4 overall -- which is basically taking one likely instead of a wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. In a vacuum, of those options, the best is drafting one high because that's a young, presumably uber-talented piece to team with Paris Johnson for the long-term. But these decisions can't be made in a vacuum. For instance, you might find a serviceable right tackle in free agency you want and move PJJ to the left side. That changes the dynamics of the decision. And yes, you could use Kelvin Beachum there, since he has played left tackle much of his career.