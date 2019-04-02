You've Got Mail: The Draft Is On The Way

Honestly, I don't think they've made any final decision. I, of course, could be wrong, but I sit 10 feet from the draft room and I know when the draft meetings -- in which they rank all these players and build their board -- go on, and those are just getting started. If you think Murray has superstar potential, you'd be foolish not to investigate that potential. This could be a smoke screen, sure. We will know for sure by the end of the month. But I can tell you this -- they have no interest in "wasting" any picks, most of all the first overall. They're spending a ton of man-hours trying to figure out the best course of action. Whomever is the quarterback, fans want to see a trend toward winning. Whomever is quarterback, if this team struggles, the fan base won't be happy. Whomever is quarterback, if this team gets better and starts to win, the fan base will be happy.