You've Got Mail: The Kyler Timeline

"Admittedly, it is trying for an old-school NFL fan such as myself to follow the 'noise' conversation of today's media. My question to you, Darren, revolves around a recent Colin Cowherd radio show topic about the NFL mimicking the NBA's strategy of 'tanking' and bettering their draft position. They were using as an example how the Raiders treated Derek Carr and their fans by not playing him. Too many comments about our Cardinals and the DeAndre Hopkins situation of 'will he stay or will he go?' have arisen and this confuses me. DeAndre is under contract at an appropriate number for his status. He has not stated a desire to leave. His presence for whomever will under center is a big plus for our offense and the receiver room. I understand the dynamic of a new front office, a new HC and staff, and our ballyhooed QB likely out for the season's first four games. Why this talk of our 'racing to the bottom' when Gannon must compete in the tough NFC West?"