You've Got Mail: The Longest Week Of Camp

"Hi Darren. I was hoping to get a little schooling on the economics/financial strategy of NFL teams, using ours this year as an example. Could you speak to how GMs approach making financial decisions with ticket/merch revenue versus player signings. For example, a team may save money in 2023 by not spending on big names during free agency, but will risk losing ticket/merch revenue this year if the team underperforms or is boring to watch. It's pretty clear that we are focused on putting the team in a good position in 2024. So, while we do have decent cap space right now, we're not really spending it on one-year deals for 2023. Just hoping to understand the trade-offs that go into making decisions like that. Thanks."

If you are trying to put together a solid organization, making football decisions by considering merchandise or even ticket revenue is a very fine line. You want to sell out your stadium. You want to sell jerseys. But it starts with the team and winning, and if the people you put in charge of football decide the roster must be broken down and rebuilt for longer-term success, then as an owner that's what you have to do. If you band-aid things, it still might not get you all the tickets and merch sold that you want but you definitely will have a hard time reaching your ultimate goal, which is a title. I've also found that your fan base wants to believe you are working hard to get that title. Many understand the process might mean it could be lean here or there, but if the team is going in the right direction, fans tend to understand if they can see a clear goal in mind.