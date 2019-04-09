You've Got Mail: The Players Come Back

This tweet came Monday, the first day of the Cardinals' voluntary offseason program. Rosen was there and the report was that he was the first one there. (I can't say -- it was a little early for me.) I hesitate to read too much into anything, other than the idea that speculation that he is upset in any way seems way off base. I don't know if we will know for sure what -- if anything -- is a smokescreen until the draft. I'll say this, I like that the quarterback is the first one for voluntary offseason work. It'll help (and as Markus Golden, now a New York Giant, tweeted Monday, Rosen was one of the first guys to get to the building last year too.)