You've Got Mail: The Potential For Mega-Weapons

"The Cardinals have always been my team therefore I love reading all the content you put out, Darren. It's great coverage. Here's my questions: 1) How do you feel about cutting some of Kyler's shotgun snaps by putting him in the pistol? 2) Do you think there's a scenario where the Cardinals take a top tackle (Fash or Alt) and then draft another TE in the early second round and integrate him in a true run-first offense featuring two TEs on the field almost all the time? 3) How easy do you think it is to move a stud TE like McBride to an H-back type position and still get production? I'm thinking of Kyle Juszczyk for the 49ers. It's hard to say as a Cards fan but the man's a beast and a nightmare to cover. 4) I'd love to see Rondale more take on a scat back role running a few times every game/moving to the outside. Do you think that's a possibility? That run against the Cowboys was beautiful."