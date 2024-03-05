You've Got Mail: The Question Of The 'Obvious' Draft Choice

"Love listening to you and Paul and Dani on Cardinals Underground, but the recent episode had me yelling inside! Listening to you guys talk about how great Monti is in the draft, how badly the team needs a 'game wrecking' and 'generational talent' on the defensive line, and how loaded this draft is at OT. Are you forgetting that Monti passed on Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. to draft a tackle one year too soon? Monti had his chance to get that player, and grab a tackle this year after trading back with a team that wants a QB or Marvin. It seems great to have two first round picks this year, but let's be honest, at least one of those guys will be a bust."

First of all, you can always go outside to yell. Second, I don't recall reading anywhere (or getting an email from you, to be honest) last year saying it made sense to wait for an offensive tackle until this draft (and I'd also need to know who the tackle was going to be all last season instead of Paris Johnson Jr. playing every offensive snap.) Third, you say one of the two first-round picks would be a bust. Which only makes sense if you acknowledge that before the draft last year Will Anderson could have easily been a bust. Most importantly, as I mentioned above, last year it looked like the Houston pick was going to be a top 5, and not 27. The draft is all about hindsight. I get that. Every star that isn't drafted first overall, another team can usually take in on the chin that they didn't take the right guy. And I'm not even saying that. Not yet. Maybe Anderson is a future Hall of Famer. But what if PJJ becomes that guy too?