You've Got Mail: The Top Players On The Roster

"There's been a rather exhaustive discussion on one of your threads regarding analytics as it relates to the NFL. The more we discussed it, the more I realized how little I really know about it. We can't even agree on a simple definition of analytics, and I've never even seen one! The only time I've heard analytics mentioned was when the head coach had a decision to make between calling two different plays (e.g. going for it on 4th and 3 vs. kicking a FG). I know Kyle was a big analytics guy, but perhaps you could shed some light on the subject? How are analytics different from statistics (I don't believe you can used the terms interchangeably)? Lastly, how are the data for analytics compiled, by whom, and who can have access to it? Is the analytics database merely comprised of historical data of similar play attempts of each team and then lumped together for an average success/failure rate?"

Analytics has evolved into a catch-all term encompassing the numbers and data a team may use to help in decision-making. The Cardinals have a couple of full-time analysts along with interns breaking down these sorts of things. I suppose I would put it this way: analytics is a way to put statistics into context so they can be used tangibly. Teams have proprietary processes for what they do; there are many number crunchers out there publicly that can give examples (like going on ESPN or Twitter and seeing accounts that talk about going for it on certain fourth-down plays, for example.)