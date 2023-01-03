You've Got Mail: Thinking Of Damar Hamlin

"Time for an adult conversation because it bugs me when you act flabbergasted when fans talk about draft picks. I know you love telling the story about how beating the Vikings led to Arizona landing Larry Fitzgerald but the main crux of that story should still be 'Arizona was in position to draft a Hall of Fame player at No. 3 because they had the No. 3 pick.' If we picked 7th Larry would've had a legendary career elsewhere. Winning a remaining game hurts us. It means less winning in the future. One more win this season might equate to 30 fewer wins over the next 10 years. I'm not exaggerating. Spare me the 'it's their job to try and win at all times.' They failed miserably. Now is time to be SMART and STRATEGIC not IDIOTICALLY EGOTISTICAL SELF-SABOTAGING."

Well, if we are truly having an adult conversation -- real adults here -- then you should understand exactly why I am making the argument. You definitely shouldn't get angry about it. I don't understand why people don't understand why players and coaches want to win and not tank. I've never once said I don't understand why fans might want to lose, but that has nothing to do with the players or coaches involved.

I'll give you this, that in theory -- *in theory* -- having a higher pick helps. But why don't we go over some of the No. 3 picks over the last 15 or 20 years that weren't Fitz: Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Solomon Thomas, Blake Bortles, Dion Jordan, Trent Richardson. I'd have to say, Bobby, those picks probably didn't give those teams 30 extra wins over the next however many years. So yeah, you're exaggerating. Here's some more adult convo. Losing and playing poorly does not benefit the coaches or players in the games. How do you not comprehend that? Fans complain all the time -- and they should -- if they feel like coaches and players don't give effort. Now you want to tell them not to? GTFO.

If you want to truly adult here, do the research that backs up the claim about 30 fewer wins over 10 years based on one more win now, and if you do, I'll make the it lead question and give you a public apology. By the way, it's funny you use the Cards-Vikings 2003 game as a good example for your argument. You know the Cardinals won that game, right?