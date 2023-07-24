You've Got Mail: Training Camp Has Arrived

For starters, no I don't think the Cardinals would (or should) try to trade for a high-end running back. If one of those guys were traded, you still need to give them the contract for which they have been looking. I think after what happened with the David Johnson contract, the Cardinals are always going to be leery of a major deal for a running back. That's what is happening with Barkley and Josh Jacobs (and others.) I'm not sure there is an easy solution here, given that -- in my opinion -- both sides have a strong argument to feel the way they feel. What happens with Barkley and Jacobs will be fascinating to watch. I know both have been tagged, but I am not sure they would necessarily find the deal for which they are looking on the open market either. Such is the way teams see running backs these days.