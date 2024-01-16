You've Got Mail: Trey McBride After A New Receiver

"Hey Darren. I don't know about you but the season always seems to go so fast. I think I've asked this question at this time the last few years but your answers always interest me, so I'm going to keep asking. Looking at the overall past season, what school grade (pretending schools still used A, B, C, D, F grades) would you give to run offense; pass offense; defense; special teams; coaches and just the 2023 season in general? Also on a side note, I'm going to be in town for the Phoenix Open if you want to grab a round of golf? Hot dog at the turn is on me!! Thanks Darren. Always a pleasure reading your work!"

Again, I appreciate it. I appreciate the invitation, but alas, I do not golf -- I never had the temperment (or the time) for it. But enjoy yourself. So as far as the grades, if you have asked me before, I am guessing you have never gotten the answer for it because I am not a grades guy. I'll say this: I think the season overall had to be seen -- for what it was going to be -- as a B at least. I know the wins weren't there. But for me, this season was always about building toward future years when it came to installing culture and getting clarity on Kyler. It felt like by the end of the season, those happened. Defensively this team needs a roster upgrade in multiple areas, but it was a good start. Next year, there will be some expectations.