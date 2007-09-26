Yuma Catholic H.S. QB Matt Inman Named Wells Fargo High School Player of the Week

Tempe, AZ – Yuma Catholic High School quarterback Matt Inman has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."
Inman accounted for 452 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns in the Shamrocks 55-22 victory over top-ranked Valley Christian last Friday night. Inman was 15 of 23 for 305 yards and three touchdowns passing and also ran nine times for 147 yards with four touchdowns in the victory.
The fifth-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award presented by Wells Fargo is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfley and AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho.
2007 Winners
Week 1: P/K Jeff Locke, Glendale Mountain Ridge H.S.
Week 2: RB Matt Fierros, Maricopa H.S.
Week 3: RB Harrison Evens, Marcos de Niza H.S.
Week 4: QB Matt Inman, Yuma Catholic H.S.