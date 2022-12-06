Zach Ertz Earns Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year Honor

Zach Ertz can't help the Cardinals on the field this season any longer, after suffering a knee injury against the Rams in Week 10.

But his quest to help off the field has not stopped since he played in Philadelphia, and after bringing that mindset to Arizona after his 2021 trade, he has earned the Cardinals' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Ertz joins honorees from the other 31 NFL teams, and one will be named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year on Feb. 9 at NFL Honors, prior to the Super Bowl being played at State Farm Stadium at the end of the season.

"As outstanding as he's been on the field throughout his career, Zach's commitment to giving back is even more exceptional and makes him such a fitting selection for this award," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "Whether in Philadelphia or now in Arizona, Zach and Julie Ertz are making a meaningful difference in so many areas.

"We appreciate them and all of our players who go above and beyond to get involved in our communities to make them better."