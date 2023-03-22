Zach Pascal Betting Stint With Cardinals Will Pay Off

That doesn't mean Pascal is looking for 80 receptions, or that he would eschew his long-standing efforts on special teams. In his best seasons, 2019 and 2020 with the Colts, he had more than 40 catches and 600 yards each year. He'd like to at least approach those levels again.

And special teams will always be a passion.

"A lot of times in life you get put in a box," Pascal said. "I'm listed as a receiver, but I love playing football."

Where Pascal fits in the offense will be determined over the next several months. Where he fits in the locker room should come much sooner, his smile and outgoing nature allowing him to make quick connections.

He already has some. He joked how former and now current teammate Kyzir White was going to give him grief about his hair in his signing pictures. He is already tight with Gannon, a coach with whom he shared trash talk during practices in Philadelphia and Indianapolis.

"Whenever you come into an organization, you want to be able to meet guys you are able to bond with," Pascal said. "It's like creating a new family. You go out there on the field, you have to be able to come together as one."

Pascal knows winning teams, having made the postseason in three of his five seasons. But as he bets on himself, he can acknowledge he's craving a chance to make an impact.