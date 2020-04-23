Zane Gonzalez Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender Offer

The Cardinals extended three tender offers at the outset of free agency, and now all three have been signed.

Restricted free agent kicker Zane Gonzalez has inked his one-year contract, it was announced Thursday, joining transition-tagged running back Kenyan Drake and exclusive rights free agent tackle Justin Murray.

Gonzalez's signing was a foregone conclusion, after the deadline for RFAs to field offers from other teams passed last week. NFL Network reported that no restricted free agents in the NFL received an offer from another team. Gonzalez had the option to seek other free-agent offers, with the Cardinals having the opportunity to match.

Gonzalez had been tendered at the second-round level, giving him a salary of $3.26 million this season. He could still in theory agree to a long-term deal. If not, he'll be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Gonzalez had 127 points last season, converting 31-of-35 field goals and 34-of-35 extra points in the best year of his brief career. A seventh-round pick out of Arizona State by the Browns in 2017, Gonzalez battled injury issues before being released by Cleveland and then signed by the Cardinals in 2018 after injuries to Phil Dawson.