Zaven Collins Looks To Spend A Little Time Outside

OK, so thinking Zaven Collins is suddenly going to provide the Cardinals a Chandler Jones-type threat off the edge isn't fair, for Collins or the team.

But a linebacker can dream.

"I definitely want to get after the quarterback a little more than I did last year," Collins said.

What Collins ultimately does for the new defense of coordinator Nick Rallis is an unknown. Even to Collins at this point, something the third-year veteran acknowledged. But of all the offseason work open to reporting, Collins has worked only as an outside linebacker after spending his first two seasons as an inside linebacker in Vance Joseph's defense.

It was also the position for which he was drafted.

But this is a new coaching staff and a new prism through which to view the 6-foot-4 Collins, who has added a little weight and is back up to his natural size of about 263 pounds. They see him as a player who can be on the ball and come off the edge, and this is the timeframe within which to see if it makes sense.