15 lawmakers to join Obama to watch Super Bowl

WASHINGTON (AP) - He met at the White House with congressional leaders from both parties. He went to Capitol Hill for private meetings with House and Senate Republicans. President Barack Obama even schmoozed with a group over cocktails at the executive mansion.

How far is he willing to press his push for bipartisanship? All the way to the Super Bowl.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, a bit heavier on Democrats and those from Pennsylvania, has been invited to join Obama at the White House to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Arizona Cardinals in the fight for NFL bragging rights.

The White House released the guest list on Friday.

Obama said this week that he would root for Pittsburgh against the long-suffering'' and great Cinderella story'' Cardinals, and wished the Cardinals the best.

Steelers owner Dan Rooney, a longtime Republican, endorsed Obama's presidential bid and campaigned for him. Obama also noted that Franco Harris, one of the most beloved former Steelers, campaigned for him in Pittsburgh, too.

Five of the lucky 15 lawmakers who received invitations to join Obama in the White House residence are from Pennsylvania, and two are from Arizona. There are four senators and 11 representatives. The group includes 11 Democrats, four Republicans and three women.

Press secretary Robert Gibbs said the gathering is another step in the president's continuing effort to reach out to lawmakers and get to know them better in hopes of reducing the partisan rancor as they work together on the people's business.

Since becoming president, Obama has met at the White House with congressional leaders, traveled to Capitol Hill for private sessions with House and Senate Republicans and invited a bipartisan group of lawmakers to the executive mansion for cocktails.