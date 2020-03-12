Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

2020 Free Agent Primer: Special Teams

Kicker Zane Gonzalez is set to become a restricted free agent

Mar 12, 2020 at 11:14 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are hoping for a major turnaround in 2020 behind quarterback Kyler Murray, but the roster still needs to be upgraded. General Manager Steve Keim has some cap space this offseason and will aim to plug holes on both sides of the ball. We will break down each position group leading up to free agency, which is scheduled to begin with the legal tampering period on Monday, March 16.

Free agent primer: Special Teams

Other positional primers: LB I WR I DL I QB I CB I TE I S I RB I OL

Cap hit of players under contract for 2020 (via OverTheCap.com): P Andy Lee ($2 million); LS Aaron Brewer ($1.1 million); P Ryan Winslow ($510,000).

Scheduled free agents: K Zane Gonzalez (restricted).

Need: Medium

Analysis: Zane Gonzalez had the best season of his career in 2019, connecting on 31-of-35 field goals and all but one of his 35 extra points. He has made 86.4 percent of his field goals since joining the Cardinals after a shaky start to his career with the Browns.

Gonzalez is a restricted free agent, and if the team gives him an original round tender, it would have the chance to match any contract offer or get a seventh-round pick as compensation for him signing elsewhere. The Cardinals could make his return a formality by giving Gonzalez a second-round tender, although that would be more expensive. If the Cardinals don't tender Gonzalez, he would become an unrestricted free agent.

Andy Lee had another solid season in 2019, averaging 47.8 yards per punt, and is still going strong heading into his age-38 season. Ryan Winslow averaged 48.5 yards per punt in two games as a fill-in for Lee during the season, and was re-signed at the end of the year. Aaron Brewer has been the picture of stability and will return as the long snapper.

Gonzalez seems likely to return, but if he signs elsewhere, the Cardinals will be in the market for a kicker. Some notable free agents at the position include Greg Zuerlein, Dan Bailey and Kai Forbath.

Notable past free agent special teams signings: Phil Dawson (2017); Lee (2017); Brewer (2016); K Chandler Catanzaro (2014); P Drew Butler (2014); P Dave Zastudil (2011); K Jay Feely (2010); K Mike Nugent (2009); LS Mike Leach (2009); P Ben Graham (2008); P Dirk Johnson (2008); K Neil Rackers (2003); LS Nathan Hodel (2001); K Cary Blanchard (2000); K Chris Jacke (1998); P Scott Player (1998); K Joe Nedney (1997); LS Trey Junkin (1996); P Jeff Feagles (1994).

Related Content

news

The Super Impact Of Super Bowl 57 In Arizona

Press conference documents benefits for state for Chiefs-Eagles game
news

Cardinals Getting Boost From Running Joshua Dobbs

Quarterback has been factor on offense when he carries the ball
news

Cardinals Put Up Fight Against 49ers But Leave With Loss

Michael Wilson scores first two NFL touchdowns in 35-16 defeat
news

Cardinals Ready To Get Into NFC West Play

Trip to see powerful 49ers next up on the schedule
news

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary
news

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
news

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
news

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory
news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
Advertising