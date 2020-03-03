Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

2020 Free Agent Primer: Wide Receiver

Cardinals could be in the market for an outside receiver

Mar 03, 2020 at 02:07 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are hoping for a major turnaround in 2020 behind quarterback Kyler Murray, but the roster still needs to be upgraded. General Manager Steve Keim has some cap space this offseason and will aim to plug holes on both sides of the ball. We will break down each position group leading up to free agency, which begins with the legal tampering period on Monday, March 16.

Free agent primer: Wide receiver

Other positional primers: LB I DL I QB I CB I TE I S I RB I ST I OL

Cap hit of players under contract for 2020 (via OverTheCap.com): Larry Fitzgerald ($11.75 million); Christian Kirk ($1.61 million); Andy Isabella ($1.05 million); Hakeem Butler ($711,894); Trent Sherfield ($663,334); KeeSean Johnson ($637,328); Johnnie Dixon ($510,000); A.J. Richardson ($510,000).

Scheduled free agents: Pharoh Cooper; Damiere Byrd.

Need: Medium

Analysis: The Cardinals have two clear-cut starters in Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, as well as three second-year players – Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson – aiming to make big strides in 2020. However, they still don't have a true No. 1 outside receiver, and that could be a focus this offseason.

There are some big names in the prospective free agent pool, such as Amari Cooper and A.J. Green, although obstacles like franchise tags or exorbitant salaries could complicate matters. Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders and Breshad Perriman are among other prominent potential options. The draft is also deep with wide receivers, which is another avenue Keim could choose to explore if the void is not addressed on the open market.

Pharoh Cooper and Damiere Byrd are heading into free agency after having some nice moments with the Cardinals in 2019. It doesn't seem like either would be cost-prohibitive to bring back if coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to incorporate one or both into his future plans.

Trent Sherfield was relegated to more of a special teams role as the year went on and will attempt to break back into the rotation, while A.J. Richardson and Johnnie Dixon hope to impress this offseason to make the team.

There is plenty of chatter about the Cardinals taking CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy at No. 8 overall in the draft, but a big signing in free agency would quiet that speculation. On the flipside, if the Cardinals don't add a veteran outside receiver, drafting one would become more likely.

Notable past free agent wide receiver signings: Brice Butler (2018); Ted Ginn (2014); Sean Morey (2007).

Related Content

news

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary
news

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
news

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
news

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory
news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Preps For Parsons, Cowboys

Dobbs and Co. must find way to dent NFL's top defense
news

Cardinals Working Benefits Of Zach Ertz, Trey McBride And Tight Ends

Notes: Dimukeje finding footing as pass rusher; Gannon builds culture
news

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation
Advertising