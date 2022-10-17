A Day Of Youthful Sacks, And Seahawks Aftermath

In a vacuum, and the Cardinals are not playing in a vacuum, Sunday should've been everything the team would've wanted on the defensive side.

Zaven Collins had his first two NFL sacks and continues to play well. Rookies Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas each had their first NFL sacks. Markus Golden got his first sack of the season. The defense handled the Seahawks' streaking offense, keeping Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to four catches total and keeping Seattle to under 300 yards.

But it doesn't work that way. The end result matters, in this case 19-9 to the Seahawks. And while, for instance, Collins wore a small smile when the two sacks were brought up, it was a sad smile just the same.

"On a personal level it feels good, but it just sucks that we lost," Collins said.

Did the defense make every play? No. The Seahawks were able to drive for a TD after the Cardinals' special teams had cut the deficit to 12-9. But it was the fourth straight game an opponent didn't score more than 20 points, and in today's NFL, that should be enough to win most weeks.

Properly – and not surprisingly – defenders aren't going to say that. Collins made the point about doing more as a defense. Safety Budda Baker said his side of the ball is always going to encourage the offense.

"When we are free (on the sideline) of course," Baker said. "They're doing the same thing on the sideline, hyping us up. We are going to continue to do that. We are always giving those positive affirmations.

"We're a team. We're brothers. We all care about each other, and we all want each other to play great."

-- If I had to guess – and that's all it is – I don't see how the Cardinals have guard Justin Pugh (knee) or receiver Hollywood Brown (foot) for Thursday's game against the Saints. Brown definitely sounded down, although that could be as much about the loss as the injury. It's a brutal way to end – it reminded me in the timing of DeAndre Hopkins wrecking his knee on a deep pass against the Rams late last season on a play that likely wouldn't have changed things. Someday, this offense will have everyone. Just doesn't seem like that will be soon.

-- We will see how the young defenders do going forward, but to have Sanders and Thomas and Collins pop, that's a very good sign.

-- The Cardinals actually had 131 yards of offense in the first quarter after totaling 187 yards in the combined first quarters of the first five games. But it was a bizzarro effort this week – a decent start gave way to a bad finish. After starting the game 4-of-5 on third downs, the Cardinals ended up 4-of-16 (and 1-of-5 on fourth down).

-- The story of Chris Banjo continues to be a nice one, as he recovered the fumble from the Seahawks punter for the touchdown. The Cardinals desperately needed a play there, and they got one. I thought it might flip the game, but it did not.

"It was kind of cool, but it sucks when we're not able to pull out the win," Banjo said.

A lot of that going around.

-- The other special-teams story is what didn't happen. Matt Ammendola was not asked to try a field goal of longer than 23 yards, even with options there from 38, 45, and 41 yards in the game. Kliff Kingsbury said if Matt Prater was healthy, one or two of them might've been tried. I am guessing the kicker position will again be a major topic.

-- That 32-yard pass from Kyler Murray to tight end Zach Ertz in the second half was the Cardinals' longest pass play of the season.

-- Right before halftime, cornerback Antonio Hamilton was tested on a pass to Metcalf. Hamilton broke it up, and gestured to the Seattle sideline basically to bring it on. So on the next play, the Seahawks did just that – throwing it to Metcalf in the end zone. Hamilton did a nice job breaking it up (and yes, let the Seahawks know). Then the Seahawks kicked a field goal. Hamilton getting back into the swing of things, certainly.

-- Baker had a similar situation. He came out of nowhere to level a ballcarrier who had picked up a first down right near the Seattle sideline and gave the sideline a stare with (likely) a couple of words. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll looked at him and simply gestured that it was a first down.